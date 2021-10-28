the international community knocks on the wallet

After the United States, which suspended Monday, October 25, 700 million dollars in aid to Sudan due to the overthrow by the military of the government of Abdallah Hamdock, it is the turn of the World Bank to suspend its aid. On the European side, the hypothesis of a suspension of aid is also being studied. The international community is therefore hitting the military in the pocket.

The blow is severe, it remains to be seen whether it will make General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan falter. The president of the institution, David Malpass, says he fears ” the dramatic impact That recent events may have on the recovery and development of the country. The World Bank had promised last May to grant two billion dollars over twelve months to Sudan. It was also engaged with other international partners in a program of direct support to Sudanese families for more than 800 million dollars. The World Bank was finally distributing funds for vaccination against Covid-19.

The institution that had reconnected with Sudan after the lifting of US sanctions played an important role with the transitional government. David Malpass even went to Sudan last September. First visit in forty years by an executive of the bank.

More generally, the international community actively supported the civilian regime. Under the impetus of Paris and Washington, Khartoum had reached an agreement to settle its immense debt of 50 billion dollars. The IMF had committed to aid of nearly $ 2.5 billion: 17 major projects were selected, in several sectors including energy, irrigation and agriculture.

The civil transition had enabled Khartoum to emerge from three decades of diplomatic and financial isolation. An isolation which had dried up its wealth and contributed to the ruin of the country.