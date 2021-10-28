the island is preparing for a second cyclone overnight from Thursday to Friday

Three people have already died in torrential rains and mudslides that hit the Catania region.

Sicily is not at the end of its troubles. The Italian island, plagued since Sunday, October 24 by heavy rainfall that caused flooding, is preparing to face its second cyclone in the space of a week, on the night of Thursday to Friday. A Mediterranean-type cyclone, called a “medicane”, must approach the eastern coasts of the island and neighboring Calabria (the tip of the Italian Boot), according to the ISPRA public research institute.

“Heavy precipitation and sea storms are expected on the coast, with waves over 4.5m”, inform forecasters, stressing that these Mediterranean cyclones are more frequent this season.

>> IN IMAGES. Sicily: torrents of water invade the streets of Catania





The Civil Protection services have placed eastern Sicily on orange vigilance. Schools are closed in Catania and Syracuse, where local authorities have ordered administrations and courts closed until Friday.

Three people have already died in torrential rains and mudslides that hit the region of Catania, Sicily’s second largest city.