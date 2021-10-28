The King of Fighters XV: A first round this fall on PS4 and PS5

One of the legends of the virtual fight is back by 2022, and takes advantage of the State of Play organized by Sony to greet the fans. The King of Fighters XV offers the most impatient PlayStation gamers a first round on PS4 and PS5.

An open beta for the end of the year

Publisher and developer SNK just announced an open beta for KOF XV intended exclusively for players with a PlayStation 4 and / or PlayStation 5. This life-size rehearsal before the start of hostilities will take place from November 20, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. to November 22 at 3:59 p.m. (French time). As a reminder, The King of Fighters XV will officially enter the ring on February 17, 2022 against the PS4, the PS5, the PC and finally the Xbox Series X and S.





Content to learn

Players eager to experience the latest installment of the popular The King of Fighters franchise will be able to choose from a temporary roster of 8 characters the chosen one who will allow them to dominate the arena. Several modes will also be made available with at the top of the list the Online Casual Match, the Online Room Match and finally the offline workouts. SNK took the opportunity to unveil a new character in the person of Dolores that you can see at the start of this new special State of Play trailer.