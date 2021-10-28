The League plans to permanently ban visiting supporters in stadiums

The prefectures of France dream of it, Swiss football will perhaps do it. The Swiss Football League (SFL) announced Thursday that it plans to systematically ban the presence of visiting supporters in stadiums after a series of matches marked by violent behavior. “In order to protect peaceful fans, the closure of the visiting sectors is being considered,” the SFL explained in a statement.

The League insisted on the fact that recent incidents involving visiting supporters had revived its reflection on the subject, “especially the reckless and reprehensible behavior of certain perpetrators of violence inside the stadium during the Zurich derby”.





In Switzerland too we invade the land

On Saturday, during the match between Grasshopper and FC Zurich (3-3), in front of 15,700 supporters at the Letzigrund stadium, which the two clubs share, FC Zurich fans entered the athletics track surrounding the pitch to come and throw smoke at their Grasshopper counterparts.

“The clubs and the SFL cannot and will no longer tolerate such a state of affairs, which is causing immense damage to Swiss football as a whole, and are therefore examining the regulatory feasibility of closing the visiting sectors,” said the League.