The LFP abandons the idea of ​​relocating Monaco-OL to China

A few days ago, the two presidents had already mentioned the difficulties in carrying out the project.

The two clubs had given their agreement, but the situation did not develop favorably. “The idea of ​​relocating an L1 match emerged, along with many other ideas, each time in the interest of the French Championship and its visibility, Oleg Petrov, the vice-president of Monaco, already explained a few days ago. In this case, I do not think that it is possible in this precise case but it is our responsibility to study all the options which can make it possible to promote our Championship and its attractiveness, as the other major leagues do. . “ In the process, Jean-Michel Aulas continued: “Oleg (Petrov) m‘called to tell me that there were new difficulties about the quarantine periods to be observed, and that there could be international matches before and after the period. It is more reasonable to backtrack. “ What the LFP does officially.