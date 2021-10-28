the LFP has made a first decision

More

    The Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League made a first announcement concerning the incidents that occurred last Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome during the Clasico between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain (0-0, 11th day of the League 1).

    Clasico OM PSG overflows



    “In view of the incidents that occurred during the Olympics match in Marseille – Paris Saint-Germain (11th matchday in Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the LFP’s Disciplinary Commission decided to put the case under investigation. The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session on Wednesday November 17, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report ”, said Wednesday evening the Professional Football League. No decision has yet been taken against the Bouches-du-Rhône club, threatened by the lifting of a one point penalty in the standings which had been pronounced at the end of the overflows against Nice. at the Allianz Riviera, on August 22.

    If the LFP gives itself time to communicate its sentences, justice will not be long in sanctioning the supporters arrested for throwing projectiles and invasion of the field. Conditional prison sentences, stadium bans and a prison sentence have been announced (read more).


