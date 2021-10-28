The LFP strikes again Marseille, Sampaoli not spared

Olympique de Marseille is struggling to get rid of the mesh of the LFP. Meeting on Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the League this time sanctioned OM coach Jorge Sampaoli. The Marseille club remains in the sights of the instance following the events that occurred during the Classic against PSG on Sunday.

Jorge Sampaoli sanctioned by the LFP

Another bad evening for Olympique de Marseille. On Wednesday, OM could not do better than a draw (1-1) against OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera. While the Provencal club was opposed to its rivals on the Riviera, the Professional Football League decided about its coach Jorge Sampaoli. Which gets a suspension match for accumulation of yellow cards. His sanction taking effect from November 2, the Argentine technician will be on the bench this Sunday during the reception of Clermont. However, he will be absent against FC Metz on November 7. In addition to this verdict, the body intends to look into the incidents that occurred at the Vélodrome on Sunday during the clash against Paris Saint-Germain (0-0).





OM not yet at the end of their troubles

Despite thecall for calm from the captain Dimitri Payet on the eve of this Classic, overflows were observed. Projectiles were launched on the lawn of the Vélodrome in the direction of the Parisian stars. A supporter even entered the playing area during this shock. In view of these events, the League plans to strike OM again. “The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session of Wednesday, November 17, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report,” said the LFP in its press release. The Marseille club risks heavy. The body had already banned Marseille supporters from traveling outside until December 31. Marseille also risks the withdrawal of a point following the recent overflows observed against Paris.