The main cause of outbreaks is not what you think

Most epidemics are stopped in time and are limited to less than a hundred cases. But some are spreading widely and infecting thousands of people. And the predominant factor to explain this spread is neither travel nor contact with animals.

Long before the pandemic of Covid-19, some big epidemics have caused thousands of deaths around the world. The 2009-2010 flu, for example, would have resulted in between 123,000 and 395,000 deaths worldwide. But few remember the salmonellosis epidemic that infected more than 160,000 people in the United States in 1985 or the fever To virus Oropouche, which affected 227,000 people in Brazil in 1978.

Some 70% of human diseases are zoonoses, that is to say that they are transmitted by animals. Each year, thousands of zoonotic epidemics break out in the four corners of the world, but fortunately, most are limited to less than 100 cases. Sometimes, however, the epidemic spreads on a much larger scale, and can even turn into global pandemic as with Covid-19. But what is the factor causing this slippage?

More than 4,000 epidemics scrutinized

To answer this question, researchers at the University of Georgia in the United States sifted through 4,463 epidemics that have occurred since 1974 and identified the 100 most important by number of cases. They then compared these large-scale epidemics to a “classic” epidemic, comprising an average of 43 cases. They then compiled a list of 48 factors that could favor theemergence major epidemics, such as contact with wild animals, travel, urbanization, temperature, international trade, or contaminated food or water.





Contaminated water, the main cause of major epidemics

Contrary to intuition, movement is not the first factor of dissemination. It is contaminated water that comes far ahead, with 40% of the causes for large-scale epidemics. The dysentery (caused by bacteria or parasite), the’hepatitis E or typhoid are well known to spread via dirty water. Then comes the mismanagement of waste (31%), climatic conditions (29%), increase in vector population (such as mosquitoes, 21%) and contaminated food (eg salmonella, 14%). Conversely, environmental factors often blamed, such as urbanization or loss of habitat for wildlife, intervene only marginally, with less than one case per 100 epidemics. Likewise, the loss of biodiversity or demographic changes only come into play for 0.33% of epidemics. In the case of flu or SARS, however, it was international travel and contact with animals that led to the explosion in the number of cases.

Viruses spread to more people than bacteria

The second surprising finding of this report is the great diversity of epidemic sources. ” One would expect that the pathogens highly transmissible, such as salmonella, flu virus or the typhoid are the main vectors of major epidemics. In fact, we counted over 27 different pathogens among the 100 largest epidemics. », Observes Patrick Stephens, main author of the study published in Royal Society journal Philosophical Transactions B. After typhoid and dysentery we find salmonellosis,anthrax, the tuberculosis and three viral infections (hepatitis E, influenza, and Japanese encephalitis). ” Very large epidemics, however, are more likely to originate from viruses than from bacteria, probably because of the good effectiveness of antibiotics in preventing the spread of the disease », Note the authors.

What is the relationship between epidemic and telephone?

Of course, there are many possible biases to such a study. For example, researchers noted a strong correlation between the odds of an epidemic being in the top 100 by number of cases and the number of phone lines. ” This suggests that countries well equipped with communication infrastructure are better able to detect and document small-scale epidemics. », Acknowledge the authors. But counterintuitively, factors as the population density or poverty do not seem to have a large role in the ability of an epidemic to spread massively (studies give conflicting results on this subject).

The good news is that while the number of zoonoses tends to increase, the average number of cases in each epidemic tends to decline, no doubt thanks to advances in early disease detection and prevention. vaccination. But, as Covid-19 has shown us, we are never safe from things getting out of hand.