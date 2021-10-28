the murderer of two London sisters sentenced to life imprisonment

A teenager convicted of a satanic double murder in June 2020 near London was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, the end of a case in which the police had been widely criticized. Danyal Hussein, 19, had previously been found guilty in July of the murder of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, two black sisters stabbed in a park in Wembley, north-west London.

Read alsoLil Nas X’s “satanic sneakers” recalled after amicable agreement with Nike

The Old Bailey court ruled that he had embarked on a “revenge campaignAgainst these women chosen at random for lack of winning the lottery. The police had discovered in his room a handwritten text signed with blood promising the demonic entity Lucifuge Rofocale – supposedly Prime Minister of the Underworld – to kill six women every six months, in exchange for wealth. During a hearing Thursday, Danyal Hussein was sentenced by Judge Philippa Whipple to life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 35 years, for having “brutally murderedThese two women.





Police fault

Totally “foreigner“To the sisters, the accused has”surprises“,”terrified” and “killed“Respectively 8 and 28 stab wounds, before embracing the bodies in a bush for”defileIn death, said the judge. “I’m sure you committed these murders as part of a (Satanist) pact to (get) wealth and power“, She added, assuring that also”weirdAs it might sound, it was part of Hussein’s belief system. Danyal Hussein, confused by DNA evidence after cutting himself at the scene of the crime, refused to testify during his trial, saying he was not responsible for the double murder or for drafting the pact. In the ten days following the murder, he had spent over 160 pounds on lottery tickets or betting, without success.

Read alsoTarn: a church desecrated by satanic tags

On Tuesday, the British Police Police (IOPC) corrected the errors and the attitude “unacceptableFrom Scotland Yard in this dossier. The relatives of the two sisters, who could not be found after celebrating the birthday of one of them in the park on June 5, had very quickly reported their disappearance. But flaws in the processing of the information received had led to the closure of the research files. It was their relatives who discovered the bodies on June 7. Two police officers were also charged with serious misconduct in the performance of their duties for having taken a picture of themselves at the scene of the double murder and having shared the pictures.

SEE ALSO – Trial of the murder of Mireille Knoll: “We are awaiting a very severe verdict”, warns his son