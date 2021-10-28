the organizer of the flight found guilty of endangering

David Henderson, the businessman who organized the theft which crashed and caused the death of Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty of endangerment by British justice. His sentence will soon be known. He faces five years in prison.

He was on trial in Cardiff court for recklessness or negligence which could have endangered the plane, the crash of which claimed the lives of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson in January 2019. Almost two years later , this Thursday, October 28, David Henderson was found guilty by a popular jury, after seven hours of deliberation. His sentence is due on November 12. He faces five years in prison.

The 67-year-old businessman organized the theft, organized as part of the transfer of Emiliano Sala from FC Nantes to Cardiff City for 17 million euros. This intermediary was initially supposed to pilot the Piper PA-46 Malibu, which crashed in the English Channel. But busy, he had arranged for David Ibbotson to take his place. The latter did not have a commercial pilot license, his qualification for this type of aircraft had expired and he was not competent to fly at night.

“A question of paperwork”

In closing arguments, lawyer for David Henderson denied that he had acted “recklessly”, saying the breaches of regulations alleged against his client were “purely a matter of paperwork”. None of this had actually endangered the flight, he said. He therefore estimated that the only legal person responsible for the safety of the flight was the pilot, who had 3,500 flight hours to his credit.





The lawyer also argued that the only difference between a commercial and a private license was the possibility of charging the passengers, without it saying anything about the capabilities of the pilot. “If you are rich, you can carry your family, friends and colleagues without a certificate in your jet, as long as you do not charge them,” he added.

“I was badly marked”

Facing court, David Henderson said that “not a day or an hour went by” without his thinking about the crash that touched the world of football. He told the court he was on vacation in Paris when Agent William McKay contacted him to ask if he could transport Emiliano Sala to Cardiff. He then turned to Mr. Ibbotson, who “immediately said yes,” said the defendant on the fourth day of the trial. “I was seriously marked” by the accident, he added.

In its final report published in March 2020, the British Aviation Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) estimated that the pilot lost control of the aircraft during a maneuver performed at too high a speed, “probably” intended to avoid bad weather.

The body of Emiliano Sala, who was 28, was found in the carcass of the aircraft more than two weeks after the accident. His remains were repatriated in February 2019 to Argentina.