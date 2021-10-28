The panda’s coat makes a great camouflage

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on EurekAlert, Scientific Reports

There we see it, there we no longer see it. At first glance, it’s hard to miss a panda. Big, black, white and unbalanced, this is the kind of thing that stands out in the landscape. When you have the eyes of primates and you look at the plantigrade in a zoo, certainly, but when you are a felid or a curvy canid and the beast is in its natural habitat, the charm works much better.

These are the main results that an international research team (University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, Chinese Academy of Sciences and University of Jyväskylä in Finland) has just revealed in the journal Scientific Reports. To achieve this, the scientists used cutting-edge image analysis techniques to demonstrate, in a counter-intuitive way, that the panda’s coat is like an invisibility cloak.

In this case, they analyzed photographs of giant pandas taken in their natural environment to find that the black patches of their coats blended with the dark hues of the surroundings, especially the tree trunks, while their white patches faded into the background. harmonized with foliage and snow. And when it happens that pandas pull on the pale brown, this color matches that of the ground and blurs the contrast between the very dark and very light visual elements of the natural habitat. Consistent results whether perceived by human, feline or canine vision models – the latter two constituting the panda’s natural predators.





Defensive coloring

The researchers then looked at a second form of camouflage, the famous “disruptive coloring”, where very contrasting visual signals compared to the rest of the animal’s body cause the outline to be masked and the beast therefore paradoxically camouflaged. That is, in the case of the panda, the limits between the large black and white spots of its fur. According to the measurements, giant pandas do have such a type of defensive coloring, particularly “visible” from a distance.

Finally, scientists exploited a new color mapping technique to compare the giant panda with other species. It turns out that his coat is in line with animals considered to be camouflage aces.

As Tim Caro, of the Bristol School of Biological Sciences and co-author of the study, explains: “I knew we were on the right track when our Chinese colleagues sent us pictures and I couldn’t spot the giant panda in the picture. If I couldn’t see it, with my good primate eyes, it meant that potential carnivorous predators, whose eyesight is less good, couldn’t see it either. It just had to be demonstrated objectively. ”

And it is now done.