“The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be historic games”, says the president of the International Olympic Committee

“The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be historic games”, estimated Thursday, October 28 on franceinfo the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, 1000 days from the start of the event. In an interview given jointly to franceinfo and the newspaper The team, Thomas Bach assures us that “these will be the first games to be fully planned for sustainability, gender equality, legacy, financial responsibility and inclusion”. The IOC President also explains that the result of the presidential election “will not affect the organization of the games”.



franceinfo: You are in the home stretch of the Winter Games in Beijing and we are 1,000 days away from Paris 2024. Are you confident?

Thomas Bach: Yes, we are completely confident and we have full confidence in the organizing committee as well as in all of France, the French and the French. These will be historic games, a hundred years after Paris-1924, for the homeland of our founder, Pierre de Coubertin. These will be unique games that will be held in one of the most iconic and welcoming cities in the world. It will be a great celebration of the Olympic movement and Olympic sport.

Tokyo and Beijing are still subject to sanitary measures. Are you worried about Paris three years from now?

Not really. Of course, it is difficult to predict the evolution of this pandemic, but we have already shown with Tokyo-2020 that it is possible to organize games in times of pandemic. Now everyone has learned a lot. We have full confidence in scientific development, with vaccines and other health measures. We are therefore very confident: the situation will be different by then.

You follow the progress of the preparation for the Olympic Games in Paris. Are you worried about infrastructure, for example, or about the progress of funding by the organizing committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?

Once again, we have full confidence in the creativity, flexibility and sense of innovation of the organizing committee and its president Tony Estanguet, who will organize economic and socially responsible games with us. The Paris-2024 games have the great advantage of being the first games that are fully planned when it comes to sustainability, parity, legacy, financial responsibility and inclusion. We have no fear at the moment and we are waiting for the great innovations that these Games will offer to everyone.

These major innovations include the opening of the marathon to everyone, just like the cycle race. Will the International Olympic Committee use this for the future?

Of course, because we have always said that sport should go where the people are. We can no longer wait for people to come to the stadium, watch a show and come home. We need to offer inclusive events. Everyone needs to be there, not just to follow the games, to be a spectator, but also to be a participant. The games must be opened up to society.

The opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Did you immediately say yes to this proposal from Tony Estanguet and his teams?





Yes, we had already discussed this during the great success of the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, in 2018. That’s when I spoke with Tony Estanguet and his team . In Buenos Aires, we had around 500,000 spectators in the middle of the city. In Paris, this emblematic river that is the Seine will bring a new dynamic to this opening ceremony and it will be a unique experience for the entire population of Paris and France.

Regarding Olympic sports, will there be boxing and weightlifting in Paris in 2024?

We are worried about these two sports because, in these federations, there are major governance problems. That is why we are monitoring the situation very closely and we will make a decision as soon as possible in the best interests of the athletes.

If there is no boxing or weightlifting, can that reopen the door to a sport like karate?

The discipline allocation process was transparent and ended before the Tokyo Games. It would be too complicated to reopen this whole process. We are not just talking about karate because there are other international federations that have had hopes. At one point, the organizing committee must also be given security in order to better prepare the sites and the logistical affairs.

You insisted on the performance of the French, who should be exemplary in Paris. Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Republic, said exactly the same thing. Did the results of the French medals in Tokyo worry you?

Games are successful when host nation athletes perform great. France has always had excellent results at the Olympics and that is why I am very confident that it will be the case in Paris. Competing at home, in front of friends, family, fans, always gives an extraordinary boost to athletes. I’m sure it will also be the case for the Blues in Paris. So, go to the Blues!

When Paris was a candidate city, you followed the outcome of the 2017 presidential election. Are you interested in that of next spring, since the next president will be in office at the time of the Paris-2024 games?

This presidential election will have no impact on the organization of the Games.

One of the prominent members of the International Olympic Committee, Gianni Infantino, the president of the International Football Federation (Fifa), wants to organize a FIFA World Cup every two years. Would it be a disaster for the Olympics?

This desire to organize a football World Cup every two years will not concern the organization of the 2024 Games but those of 2028. However, we have expressed very clearly the concern of the sports world because it is not a matter which concerns only the Olympic Games. This concerns the calendar of all the other international federations and all the other sports, which are very worried. We have clearly expressed this concern for all these international federations and for all the other organizations, all the major sports event organizers, as in France for example, with the Tour de France.