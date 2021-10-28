The personal training account is on the rise

With the CPF, the personal training account launched in 2015, everyone can choose their training path, and decide what to do with the euros saved.

A mobile application launched two years ago has simplified access to the training catalog by eliminating intermediaries. According to the Ministry of Labor, it is this opening at the end of November 2019 of the “direct purchase route” (PAD), allowing people to mobilize their rights directly to purchase training, which explains the success of the CPF. Of the 38 million accounts created since its launch, more than three million downloads of the application have been recorded.

In 2019, 517,000 training courses were taken within the framework of the CPF. The number climbed to 984,000 in 2020, says the Ministry of Labor. And this year, the forecasts count on a doubling of the files.

According to studies, this transition to PAD “is particularly favorable to women, those under 30 and over 60, job seekers”. The unemployed alone represent 36% of CPF beneficiaries in 2020, i.e. 4 points more than the previous year. In addition, non-executives represent 81% of cases against 72% previously, with a sharp increase in the number of employees.

One in five driving license applicants uses the CPF.

The field of transport comes first and represents more than a quarter of the training courses carried out (25.9%) this year. It is driven by applications for learning a driving license: one in five license applicants uses the CPF.

Next come languages ​​(17%), the development of guidance, integration or reintegration capacities (15.2%) or even IT (10.3%). Accommodation and catering employees, often partially employed during this crisis, show one of the largest increases in the use rate (from 0.7% in 2019 to 2.4% in 2020). On the other hand, this attraction for training is less visible in the industry.

The CPF far from its initial objectives

Still, the device is not exempt from criticism. The social partners, in their work analyzing the 2018 vocational training reform, pointed out several pitfalls of the CPF: of course, the employee has gained autonomy in his training, but he does not necessarily target measures that allow him to increase one’s level of qualification, to become more professional or to organize retraining. Yet this was one of the initial objectives of the CPF.





Another limitation of the measure: is the CPF intended to finance more personal than professional projects? “Should he pay for the essential oils training of an employee who works in the accounts ?, caricature an employer representative. This question asked by the social partners is not settled.

In addition, this past year, studies show that the choice has mainly focused on short courses. Should this be seen as an effect of the crisis, or a real underlying trend?

Finally, the last problem: the CPF is the subject of numerous scams, which the government does not always manage to spot and prevent. Thus, fraudulent phone calls and SMS are increasing to encourage you to register for fictitious training sessions, and recover the money from your account.