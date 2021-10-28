the possible recourse to five substitutions per competition definitively ratified

The International board (Ifab), guarantor of the laws of football, pronounced on Wednesday so that each competition can opt without time limit for a passage to five substitutes instead of three. This measure was adopted temporarily in 2020, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now set in stone: all professional football competitions will be able to keep the rule of five player substitutions per team and per match (instead of three). The International football association board (Ifab), the body which governs the laws of the game, announced on Wednesday that it had given its agreement to endorse this rule, which had been introduced temporarily in 2020, in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic .

The Ifab Technical Advisory Committee “recommended that each competition be able to decide to increase the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while maintaining the number of windows to make its changes (three, plus the mid-point). time)”.





The implementation of the five changes was aimed at relieving the bodies of the players, both disturbed by the first confinement linked to the coronavirus, but also drained by the increasingly busy schedules.

No 25-minute half-time

In addition, the body is giving itself more time for additional replacements for concussion (undergoing experimentation): “Due to the low number of concussion cases recorded since the launch of the test, in January 2021, he has It was suggested to extend the test period until August 2022 in order to collect more data “.

Finally, Ifab took the opportunity to reject the request of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), which wanted to increase the halves from 15 to 25 minutes. “Several members identified several problems, including the negative repercussions on the health of the players due to a prolonged period of inactivity.”