The PSG women presented at the Park before the match against Lille on Friday

The players of the women’s section of PSG will be in the spotlight on Friday evening on the sidelines of the Ligue 1 meeting between Paris and Lille (9 p.m.). The Parisiennes had ended the hegemony of OL last season by winning the title in D1, for the first time in their history and while the Lyonnaises had won everything since 2006. They had also joined the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League after taking out Lyon.