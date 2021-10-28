More

    The PSG women presented at the Park before the match against Lille on Friday

    Sports


    The players of the women’s section of PSG will be in the spotlight on Friday evening on the sidelines of the Ligue 1 meeting between Paris and Lille (9 p.m.). The Parisiennes had ended the hegemony of OL last season by winning the title in D1, for the first time in their history and while the Lyonnaises had won everything since 2006. They had also joined the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League after taking out Lyon.

    The new reigning French champions will perform a lap of honor before the meeting in front of some 48,000 people expected at the Parc des Princes on Friday evening. ” Grace Geyoro and Marie-Antoinette Katoto will then kick off the meeting », Specifies the club of the capital in a press release. The two players are essential elements of the training coached by the new coach Didier Ollé-Nicole. They are also confirmed French internationals.


    Back at the Park on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in C1

    Four days later, the PSG women will be back at the Park, this time to play a match. They will face Real Madrid in C1, as part of the third day of the group stages. Tuesday’s match (9 p.m.) will be decisive since the two teams share the first place in the group with six points each.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleInflation may ultimately last longer, IMF warns
    Next articlePrince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake still in development? Ubisoft gives its news

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC