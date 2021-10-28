The PSG women presented at the Park before the match against Lille on Friday

The players of the women’s section of PSG will be in the spotlight on Friday evening on the sidelines of the Ligue 1 meeting between Paris and Lille (9 p.m.). The Parisiennes had ended the hegemony of OL last season by winning the title in D1, for the first time in their history and while the Lyonnaises had won everything since 2006. They had also joined the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League after taking out Lyon.
The new reigning French champions will perform a lap of honor before the meeting in front of some 48,000 people expected at the Parc des Princes on Friday evening. ” Grace Geyoro and Marie-Antoinette Katoto will then kick off the meeting », Specifies the club of the capital in a press release. The two players are essential elements of the training coached by the new coach Didier Ollé-Nicole. They are also confirmed French internationals.
Back at the Park on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in C1
Four days later, the PSG women will be back at the Park, this time to play a match. They will face Real Madrid in C1, as part of the third day of the group stages. Tuesday’s match (9 p.m.) will be decisive since the two teams share the first place in the group with six points each.