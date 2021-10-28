The radical change operated by Florent Pagny and his wife

The singer, whose protected Anne Sila has just won The Voice “All-Stars », Will blow out its 60th candle on November 6. A milestone that he has decided to celebrate in his own way by starting his “60 Years Tour” on the same day, which should take him on the roads of France until July 2022. But he also decided to mark the event by making a radical decision for its future.

Forgotten Portugal where he settled in 2017 for tax reasons (while still paying some taxes in France) and Argentina where he lived for a long time in a house in the middle of the pampas, Florent Pagny and his wife decided to “To become French residents again” announced the couple to Gala. ” We will travel less. To get to our home in Patagonia from Paris, it takes thirteen hours of flight, another plane for two extra hours, then two or three hours by car! We are going to simplify all that, take advantage much more, lighten ourselves of what is useless », Said Azucena, wife of Florent Pagny.





This change of life seems to have been initiated by the one who has shared the singer’s life since 1993. “ Today, I only know that in nine months, I will have finished my tour, I will have no more commitments. I will be free. On the other hand, I am aware that Azucena is more far-sighted than me. She is my best advisor “, Confessed the interpreter of Know how to love who wants only one thing after his tour: to enjoy. ” I don’t like to celebrate my birthday. Starting my tour on November 6 is also a good way to avoid it (…) It is all the same a terminal, a beacon. Even though I don’t feel like a 60 year old guy. Neither physically nor in my head. But I know I’m attacking my last quarter of life and starting to think about making the most of it, unless I take on the job “.

