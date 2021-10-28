“The rest of the body is stained with blood”, an Incredible Talent candidate reflects on his suicide attempt with shocking words

This Wednesday, October 27, viewers and the jury of the M6 ​​show faced a moment of great emotion. Among the talents were Brichapik and Randjess, two artists who came to listen to their songs describing a painful passage in their life. And for good reason, one of them recently attempted suicide.

Facing Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Eric Antoine and Sugar Sammy this Wednesday, October 27: Brichapik, 20 years old and Randjess, 21 years old. The two young men met shortly before confinement, and then decided to make this upset and difficult daily life into music. But it was in the portrayal of the first that viewers and the jury discovered the real story behind the lyrics. “Before the confinement, in my personal life it was complicated. And the confinement made it worse. Not seeing people and my family being thousands of kilometers away is a bit complicated. My family lives in Mayotte. and it was a very complicated moment. It was the last straw, I had dark thoughts and I almost did very bad things “. But it is once on stage, microphone in hand that the rapper spoke without language.





Shocking music, with very real lyrics, which wasted no time in triggering a wave of emotions “Twelve firefighters have arrived, the veins are slashed. The rest of the body is stained with blood, there is no one by his side, just death accompanies him alone. He wants help, nobody understands. People me judge and wish for my death. At the hospital I am all alone, two hours later they want me to go out “. Coming back to this unique interpretation in the columns of Télé Loisirs, Brichapik confirmed that he absolutely does not regret having mentioned this difficult period in public. “For me, it’s important to talk about yourself without trying to sell yourself continuously, and to show that you accept our past, which is difficult. You have to talk about these subjects, because they touched a lot of people. student cause was a little put aside during confinement. We had things to say about it, about what we had lived. Today, we are much better, musically, we project ourselves more …“

Accepted for the grand finale, the rapper duo can now tackle a whole new subject as poignant.

