the scene you expected but will not see on screen

While France 3 has just broadcast Bad seeds, the public is hungry for more. The scene of the kiss between Patrick Fiori and Garance Thénault, expected and yet written, was ultimately never filmed. Explanations.
Although Bad seeds, broadcast Tuesday, October 26 on France 3, ends with a happy ending, the fiction still leaves a little taste of unfinished business. If things had started badly between Jean Bogossian (played by Patrick Firori, of whom he is the first role) and Captain Elena Chevallier (played by Garance Thénault, Philippe Caroit’s sidekick in Perfect crimes), the current ended up – very well – passing between them. However, no kiss exchanged scene… even to satisfy the most romantic viewers.
The scene of the kiss between the heroes of Bad seeds was however written …
Even if it is positive, Bad seeds is above all a detective fiction. Or rather a romantic-detective fiction, since the attraction between the educator and the gendarme will not have escaped anyone. But unlike the traditional happy ends where the hero kisses the heroine, no kiss exchanged between Jean and Elena.
This scene was not only expected by viewers a little blue flower but it was mostly written in the original script of the fiction. Patrick Fiori reveals why she wasn’t shot. “I don’t feel like kissing anyone other than my wife on the mouth, admits Patrick Fiori a little embarrassed. Anyway, not for now, it’s my first role, he admits laughing, but it was not possible because the filming took place in the middle of Covid. And given the health situation, we would not have set an example. But it was actually written. Finally, I find it more elegant that there is no kiss, to see them go to a farm and to imagine the rest “, he concludes, relieved.
Bad seeds, a shoot full of twists and turns!
A sequence to which Patrick Fiori will not cut if there was a sequel to Bad seeds, which unfortunately does not appear to be the case. On the other hand, unlike the kiss scene which was written and which was not filmed in the end, Patrick Fiori was not to sing the song in the credits and yet, it is he who interprets it, accompanied by his young partners, all excellent. “I didn’t have to compose the credits but I imagined it during the shooting, in my little room in Tours, reveals Patrick Fiori. I was very happy that the young people sang with me, it was a way of thanking them for accepting me as an actor. They gave me the answer and helped me a lot. That they agree to sing with me made me extremely happy. “