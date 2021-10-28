The Senate votes the end of the Health Pass for minors for sport

This Thursday evening, the Senate adopted an amendment to repeal the Health Pass for minors in sports clubs.

At the initiative of Michel Savin, the Senate adopted this Thursday evening an amendment allowing minors to practice a sports activity within a sports association or a club without having to present a health pass. “It is a measure of common sense to put an end to contradictory rules, in particular the different and incomprehensible rules on school sports practice and that in a club, explains the senator from Isère. But it is also an important public health measure. Sedentary lifestyle has exploded among young people in recent months, which is not trivial. We must do everything to combat this scourge. “

It is now necessary for the National Assembly to validate this amendment concerning the Health Pass for minors.

The amendment adopted by the Senate

“Today, it is incomprehensible that adolescents can practice a physical and sporting activity in college or high school, in EPS, or during their activities carried out with the UNSS (school sports association), and that the same practices in the associative framework, often in the same places, is forbidden to them if they do not present a health pass.





This amendment is therefore a common sense measure which aims to allow minors to continue to practice physical and sports activity within a sports association or club, without having to present a health pass.

The practice of sport is a major element for the public health of our fellow citizens. The health crisis has deeply affected the practice of the French, especially the youngest. The reinforcement of a sedentary lifestyle is a real public health problem, which must be fought vigorously.

In addition, the feedback concerning registrations in sports associations at the start of the year shows that minors aged 12 to 18 have moved away from practice, when the return to the club of under 12s is extremely dynamic. “