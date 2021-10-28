The Shiba Inu explodes and becomes the 11th most important cryptocurrency on the market

The Shiba Inu has exploded in the past few days. This Dogecoin rival has also won eleventh place in the ranking of the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market. After a meteoric peak, the price completely collapsed.

Mirroring Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency born from‘a joke. Launched in August 2020 by a man named Ryoshi, the digital currency takes its name from the famous Japanese dog breed. She soberly describes herself as a “Dogecoin Killer” only designed to supplant him. The Shiba Inu protocol is no different from other decentralized finance projects. Thus, the currency, regularly referred to as “shitcoin”, only attracted the attention of investors following the explosion in its price.





Since its creation in 2020, the Shiba Inu has recorded an increase of over 70,000,000% of its course. Last month, the cryptocurrency price rose 960%. Like other altcoins in the market, the currency has benefited from the rise in the price of Bitcoin. After months of floating, the oldest cryptocurrency is back above $ 60,000.

Shiba Inu price collapsed after historic record

This Thursday morning, the Shiba Inu hit an all-time high at 0.00008846 dollars. With a rise of 75% in 24 hours and 200% in just a week, the rival of Dogecoin has established itself as the eleventh most valued cryptocurrency on the market. It has thus managed to overtake the Ripple, the Polkadot and the Dogecoin by taking advantage of the general fall in the prices of the competition. The capitalization of the Shiba Inu has reached $ 51.745 billion, allowing altcoin to overtake USDC, one of the most widely used stablecoins in the industry.

Unsurprisingly, the price of the Shiba Inu then collapsed completely. The currency recorded a meteoric drop of 30% in just 2 hours. It is not uncommon for such a sharp bullish move to be followed by a severe correction. According to market watchers, the price was propelled by an accumulation of speculation generated by rumors. It is indeed rumored that the Robinhood platform is about to list the Shiba Inu.