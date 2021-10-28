the shock revelations of Melissa Theuriau, the companion of Jamel Debbouze on incestuous relationships

Last January, the publication of the shock book by lawyer Camille Kouchner freed the word of incest victim. In her book called “La Familia Grande”, the daughter of former minister Bernard Kouchner revealed the rapes and touching erected by her former father-in-law, Olivier Duhamel, on her little brother. In the process, the hashtag #MeTooInceste was launched on Twitter, the opportunity for incest victims to confide and release a weight.

This Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and faced with the scale of the movement, the Independent Commission on Incest and Sexual Violence (Ciivise) published a report in which it finds that child victims of sexual violence are too little protected in France. This report explains, for example, that 2,000 incest victims counted each year in France, there are only 700 convictions.

For the Commission, this is therefore proof that the procedure must be radically changed when a child claims to be the victim of sexual abuse. Among the proposals: the filing of a complaint, and throughout the investigation, to suspend parental authority as well as the visitation and accommodation rights of the prosecuted parent.





Mélissa Theuriau gets annoyed on Instagram

Journalist Mélissa Theuriau took to Instagram the same day to comment on this report. Annoyed by the lack of action of the French justice, she literally expressed her anger: “You are not dreaming. This is a recommendation because today a man prosecuted for incestuous intercourse retains his parental authority”. A new position taken for the wife of Jamel Debbouze who never hesitates to give her opinion on current affairs.

Eleanor de la Fontaine