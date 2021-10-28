The S&P ends lower despite the gains of the “tech” on Wall Street



WALL STREET COMPLETED IN DISPERSED ORDER

by Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended in scattered order on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq held up by the gains of big tech stocks, while the S & P-500 declined amid the impact on cyclical sectors of the decline oil prices and the yield on US Treasuries.

The Dow Jones index lost 0.74%, or 266.19 points, to 35,490.69 points.

The larger S & P-500 lost 23.11 points, or 0.51%, to 4,551.68 points.

The Nasdaq Composite is unchanged at 15,235.84 points.

In the aftermath of the publication of better-than-expected quarterly results, Microsoft, which said it anticipated a strong current year, rose 4.2% to a record high. The computer giant has been the main catalyst for the S & P-500 and the Nasdaq.





Google’s parent company Alphabet also jumped nearly 5% after posting record earnings for a third quarter in a row on Wednesday in the wake of ad revenue growth.

Taking advantage of the decline in yields on long-term US Treasuries, the communications services sector was one of the few major sectors in the S & P-500 to end higher.

The yield on ten-year US Treasuries fell for a fourth consecutive session, registering its largest decline since August 13.

“Growth stocks will benefit not only from some results but also from low interest rates,” said Megan Horneman, strategy director at Verdence Capital Advisors in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

In contrast, the financial sector ended the session in the red, while the fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The strength of the results announced at the start of the season helped push the S & P-500 and the Dow Jones to record highs this week, as investors were reassured of the companies’ ability to cope with the labor shortage , rising costs and problems in supply chains.

The shift to high-growth stocks, such as tech stocks, was in part sparked by the proposal by Democratic senators to tax the wealthy of the United States, even as concerns receded over the timing of the rate hike. interest by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

(French version Jean Terzian)