the state appeals the authorization to reopen bars and restaurants

Pending the court decision, they remain open.

The State has decided to appeal the order of the summary judge of the administrative court of Guyana authorizing the reopening of bars and restaurants in town, we learned in a press release from the prefecture.

Read alsoVaccination obligation for caregivers: overseas lagging behind

On Monday, a summary judge of the administrative court of Guyana had suspended in Cayenne two articles of the prefect’s decree of braking measures, dated October 22 and entered into force on Saturday, after having been seized for the second time in summary. freedom by a union of restaurateurs and bar managers and the union of tourist operators. The judge had indicated that his order would take effect within 36 hours, therefore encouraging the prefect to take a new decree allowing restaurants and bars to open in urban areas in the evening until 10:30 p.m. on weekdays as in the green zone, as well as on Sunday.





Health context invoked

The state decided to appeal, highlighting in the press release the “incidence rate still very high in the territory (at 227 per 100,000 inhabitants as of October 26), the fourth very deadly wave which still rages on the territory, and the low vaccination rate which still suggests far too many serious cases and at seen from strong hospital pressure“.

This appeal is not suspensive, pending the decision of the Council of State, the prefect of the Guyana region Thierry Queffelec therefore issued a new decree on Wednesday “which complies with the order of the judge in summary proceedings by extending the opening on the terrace and in the room with air purification of restaurants, drinking establishments and itinerant shops to the orange zone, according to the conditions already established for the green zone“.

The health pass applies to all reopened establishments, and the curfew continues to apply with an exemption now provided until 10:30 p.m. for people going to a restaurant or a drinking establishment, specifies the text. .