these SMS in which the actor overwhelms Jeane Manson

Since the start of the investigation, Richard Berry has always said he is innocent. However, this Thursday, October 28, according to information from the Parisian, the father of Coline Berry-Rojtman, who accuses him of rape and sexual assault, would have apologized to the latter. Nine months after Coline Berry filed a complaint against her father, several members of the family were heard and invited to explain themselves on exchanges by SMS during which the actor would have asked his daughter: “Pardon- me”.

In this brief conversation, the septuagenarian, currently on the boards of the Théâtre Libre in Paris, would have written to have “suffered the unconscious sexual freedom of Jeane [Manson, NDLR]”, his former companion, also accused by Coline Berry of having participated in these rapes and assaults. At the time of the filing of the complaint, Richard Berry evoked the” excessive freedom with the bodies “, which his spouse felt, without” any ambiguity sexual “, he assured however in his messages. According to Le Parisien, the actor was said to be” desperate for the consequences “of this” freedom “on his daughter, before asking her forgiveness.





For the latter, seeing her father back on stage aroused a deep anger. In a letter sent to the president of the Paris Bar Association at the beginning of September, Coline Berry had revolted to see her father resume pleadings on the boards. However, he is still presumed innocent and has not yet been heard by investigators. In (…)

