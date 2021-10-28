This can-sized projector is at a great price today

The Nebula Capsule is a mini-video projector that we had won over when it was launched in 2018. It is therefore not the most successful model or the most efficient of the Anker brand at the time of writing, but it is offers the possibility of enjoying your films and series anywhere for a really affordable price: 259 euros instead of 349 euros.

The Anker brand offers different models of video projectors and its Nebula Capsule concerns the smallest of the available models. Indeed, the latter is the size of a can to facilitate indoor / outdoor use. It does not cost the price of a soda either, but it’s already much more interesting to crack today thanks to this nice reduction of almost 100 euros.

The characteristics of the Nebula Capsule

The compact format, so practical

A diagonal of up to 100 inches

Android TV with all its advantages (Chromecast)

Instead of the usual 349 euros, the Anker brand Nebula Capsule is now available with a -26% promotion and drops to only 259 euros on Amazon.

If you prefer to opt for a slightly more powerful model, the Nebula Capsule Max – which goes up to 200 ANSI lumens with a 720p definition – also benefits from a reduction on Amazon and goes from 499 euros to 379 euros.

The Android TV experience in a video projector

Most compact and inexpensive projectors lack a software interface, but the Nebula Capsule does not. Android TV answers the call to bring you a rich experience, with the ability to use the Chromecast feature to stream content from a smartphone, tablet, or Google’s browser. Obviously, you can also download and store many applications from the Play Store thanks to its Wi-Fi connection and its storage capacity of 8 GB. A USB port is also part to extend the internal memory and the AirPlay function with the devices. Apple is also available on this device.





When a can turns into a pocket cinema

The Nebula Capsule is particularly compact thanks to its soda can shape. Its contained dimensions and its featherweight of only 400 grams allow it to be easily transported when needed. So you can easily enjoy it with friends, or even outdoors thanks to its built-in battery of 5,200 mAh which allows the device to last between 2 and 3 hours, depending on use.

You can project an image up to 100 inches in size, or over 260 centimeters diagonally, on any white surface. To use it in good conditions, you must of course be in the dark, because its brightness of 100 ANSI lumens does not allow to display a correct image if it is the opposite case. The maximum definition is 480p and the sound is broadcast directly from a 5W speaker, where it will also be possible to play music through your favorite streaming service.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Nebula Capsule.

What are the best projectors?

In order to discover all the other models that we warmly recommend at Frandroid, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best video projectors in 2021.