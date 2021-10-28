this long-awaited event which “overwhelmed” Nolwenn Leroy

To celebrate the 20 years of the “Star Academy”, TF1 has put the small dishes in the big ones. The channel will broadcast three premiums shot from the Seine Musicale and obviously presented by the essential Nikos Aliagas. On the program: unpublished images, covers of songs and cult anecdotes! All this, inevitably with a lot of emotion. To open the ball this Saturday, October 30, 2021, the production called on Jenifer, winner of the first edition of the “Star Academy”. The interpreter of “My Revolution”, who became a coach in “The Voice”, will be accompanied by her former classmates, like Patrice, Carine, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Jessica or even Mario. They will perform on stage the title “La Musique” which marked the first season of the singing competition. As revealed by TF1 in an extract, Jenifer will have a hard time holding back her tears by reviewing the images of her victory. And that won’t be the only one!

“I was overwhelmed by something very deep”





Nolwenn Leroy will also be overwhelmed by emotion during the anniversary of the “Star Academy”. “I was not prepared for that”, confides the singer of 39 years in the columns of “Ciné Télé Revue”. Especially since Nolwenn Leroy, winner of season 2, found the former teachers of the “Star Academy” that she had not seen for a while. “I was overwhelmed by something very deep, which is almost of the order of psychotherapy. It stirred up a lot of buried things but also common memories, of a period that changed our destinies”, explains- she before admitting that the show was “an extraordinary springboard” for her career. Indeed, after his victory in 2002 against Houcine, the life of Nolwenn Leroy is turned upside down. In a few weeks, the young woman went from anonymity to notoriety, making herself a special place in the hearts of the French. Today, Nolwenn Leroy has released eight albums. The last one, entitled “La Cavale”, will hit stores in November 2021.

