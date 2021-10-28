This new 100 GB mobile plan at € 8.99 is perfect for small budgets

NRJ Mobile is currently offering a very interesting new package: 100 GB for 8.99 euros per month. Enough to stock up on data at a mini price before the end of the year.

On the mobile plan side, the best offers of its last days have come to an end. That doesn’t mean the good deals are over, however. NRJ Mobile takes the opportunity to counter-attack with a new 100 GB non-binding plan for less than 9 euros per month for the first year.

The characteristics of this package?

Bouygues Telecom’s mobile network

Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS from France, Europe and overseas departments

100 GB of 4G in France and 13 GB in Europe and DOM

in France and 13 GB in Europe and DOM Without engagement

Until November 3, 2021, NRJ Mobile’s 100 GB package is available at 8.99 euros per month for one year before going to 19.99 monthly. This package is non-binding and can be terminated at any time.

What does a package offer at NRJ Mobile?

NRJ Mobile uses the network of Bouygues Telecom, which is one of the best mobile network providers in France. You therefore benefit from the operator’s infrastructures throughout the country, in the overseas departments and that of its partners in Europe.

This package offers a 4G envelope of 100 GB. This is an amount that can easily meet most digital consumption needs via mobile. In addition, the Bouygues network offers very satisfactory download speeds to enjoy VOD streaming via Netflix, Prime video, Disney + and others. You can even easily share your connection with your loved ones via a mobile access point or use the supplied Sim card to include it in a 4G Box.

Without limits of communications and practical even abroad

If you’re the type to spend your day on the phone, know that this package is for you. It offers unlimited calls, SMS and MMS from mainland France, as well as from Europe and the overseas departments to a French number.

The plan also provides for 13 GB to be used in Europe and DOM. This will be mainly useful for orienting you abroad via GPS or finding useful information when needed. Please note, however, that this envelope is deducted from the basic package and is not available in addition to the one valid in France.

How do I keep my number?

You can of course keep your current mobile number by changing your plan. First of all, it is necessary to add 10 euros to the total of your order to obtain the new triple-cut SIM. The change of operator is then done without interruption if you keep your number. It’s free and just provide the RIO code of your line during registration. If you don’t know how to do this, check out our tutorial to request your RIO.

4G plan comparison

In order to discover more and more mobile offers, we invite you now to use our comparator to find the best 4G plans without commitment from the moment.



