This sentence dropped by one of his columnists completely surprised Cyril Hanouna!

The team of Do not touch My TV was in good shape this Wednesday, October 27! As an entry, Cyril Hanouna offered a game, in the presence of one of his guests, Cyril Féraud. The latter had come to talk about Spectaculaire, which he will present with Jean-Marc Généreux on France 2, this Saturday, October 30.

In the company of the chroniclers, he played at Judukuku ! The principle ? A question asked by Cyril Hanouna, three (or four) answers in less than eight seconds. One rule? Be cash! And if one of them messed up, he had to drink chili.

But when he asked three reasons why she would go to the dating app, Tinder, he was very surprised: “He cheated on me so I’m going to take revenge, I want something new and I want a foursome …”

Timing respected, audience amused in front of a speechless Baba.

Her ultimate dream with her companion

Secondly, the host went around the stage to find out what everyone’s dreams are! “I dream of opening a restaurant with my partner! We only live for that”, revealed the novelist. “It would be a Franco-Italian restaurant. He would cook Italian food, because he cooks very well and I French.” She has also thought of everything concerning the menu! “I will make the pot au feu, blanquette of veal and him lasagna and pasta alla vongoles“, she gave in detail. “It’s something we want to do in 10 years, when we’re old and retired. It’s a dream of a lifetime.”

