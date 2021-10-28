this TikTok star is accused of murder

We sometimes tend to forget it, but content creators are not so different from the rest of us. They face the same problems and also have the same flaws. Our favorite videographers are therefore not immune to committing mischief, some of which can be particularly cruel and sordid.

a tiktoker accused of double homicide

Arrested last week, Skyrim star IRL JinnKid is accused of having murdered in cold blood two people, one of whom was his companion. Ali Nassar Abulaban, whose real name was, had become quite famous on the TikTok social network and was followed on his account by more than 950,000 fans of Skyrim.

The drama allegedly took place in an apartment in New York’s East Village neighborhood where the bodies of two individuals identified as belonging to Ana Abulaban and Rayburn Barron were found. One of the victims was none other than the wife of Ali Nassar Abulaban, who was allegedly murdered by her husband after being caught with her lover.





It seemed that the couple were on the verge of breaking up. According to the deputy prosecutor, Ana blamed her husband for harassing her regularly for several weeks, installing apps to monitor her on her daughter’s devices and vandalizing one of their homes.

A family story that turns into drama

According to the account of events, Ali “overheard his wife with another man” on entering their apartment. The videographer would then have shot three bullets in the head and neck of his wife’s alleged lover, before also attacking his wife and shooting her in the forehead.

Video footage recorded by the neighboring apartment would then show Ali leaving the apartment. He reportedly picked up his daughter from school, after which he was arrested by the police. Those in charge of the survey think that Ali himself would have called 911 to report the double homicide.

This incident would follow a first act of domestic violence. Last September, Ali allegedly pushed Ana in an argument, injuring the videographer's wife. This allegedly took place in front of their five-year-old daughter who witnessed the scene. Tiktoker JinnKid is currently in police custody pending the date of his preliminary hearing, scheduled for January 5, 2022.