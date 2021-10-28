This time when Nagui thought of the worst …

Every day of the week, millions of people flock to their screens to follow Nagui’s broadcasts on France 2. In the near past, it was Everyone wants to take their place, now hosted by Laurence Boccolini but today it is mainly Don’t forget the lyrics, which brought together 3.22 million curious people during its last episode. If success has accompanied Melanie Page’s husband for several years, everything is not always so easy for the host.

In the 2000s, the one who also took care of Original Sound Track on France Inter has lived through stinging setbacks! One year after his arrival at the head of Nowhere else, on Canal +, he is thanked.

“I didn’t work for a year and a half, but I still have people working at Air Production. Until the day my accountant told me I had to file for bankruptcy., he had related in 2019 in The Parisian, as it is indicated in the book Nagui, un enfant de la TV, published this Thursday, October 28. “In 2006, RTL fired me. Without having suicidal thoughts, I tell myself that the easiest thing would be for me to have a fatal car accident.”





The fiftieth has not finished with the hard knocks. “One day, I have an appointment at France 2 to present fifteen projects. After an hour and a half, the boss of the channel lets his secretary tell me that I will not be received in the end. He does not even come. … In the parking lot, I am in tears. I am 42 years old and I think I am has been for eternity “.

But the renewal will come and this, in part, thanks to the invaluable advice of his beloved, who will not stop repeating to him not to let go. Perseverance has paid off since he is one of the most popular TV hosts in France! Unbelievable…

