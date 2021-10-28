More

    Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photo of Cherbourg from the International Space Station

    Through Editorial staff La Presse de la Manche
    Thomas Pesquet posted a superb photo of Cherbourg (Manche).
    Thomas Pesquet posted a superb photo of Cherbourg (Manche).

    Le Havre, Saint-Valery-en-Caux, Rouen, Fecamp and Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. In addition to being located in Normandy, these five cities have the common point of having been photographed seen from the sky by theastronaut Thomas Pesquet since the international space station. Pictures posted in the morning of this Thursday, October 28, 2021 on his social networks.



    “The famous peninsula”

    For each municipality, the Norman native of Rouen wrote a small text to accompany the images. “The famous peninsula that we praise Meteo France everyday. Not terrible for surfers but perfect for boats looking for shelter ”, we can read for example for the city of La Manche. The same text is also written in English.

    In last august, the Cotentin had caused Thomas Pesquet to lose the north, who had mistakenly indicated that the Channel Islands were located to the east, and not to the west, of the peninsula.

    La Presse de la Manche


