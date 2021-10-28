Thomas Pesquet, space witness to disasters

At an altitude of 400 km, Thomas Pesquet has been a special witness to the catastrophes that have struck the Earth over the past six months. From the International Space Station, where he is completing his second mission, the French astronaut told AFP his concerns for the future of the blue planet, as COP26 approaches.

Q: Which images of natural disasters struck you the most?

A: Hurricanes and forest fires. I had never seen that, fires of incredible magnitude, with columns of smoke that you could see from space for days and days …. It was impressive to tell yourself the energy that was cleared and the damage done to people unlucky enough to be in the path. We also saw a succession of tropical storms, extremely impressive, we could almost look in the eye of the cyclone. They are walls of clouds of phenomenal power, more and more frequent, more and more destructive.

Q: Has seeing Earth from above a second time, five years apart, heightened your awareness of its fragility?

A: Yes, clearly. Seeing the planet from your window makes you think. But it is enough to see it once in fact: we can stay only two days in space, the simple fact of taking a step back, to see the fragility of the atmosphere, this soap bubble which preserves us from the impossibility of life in space, this incredible oasis … it marks for life.





And when we see the changes over the long term – obviously it sometimes takes more than five years – we cannot help but feel concerned. This is why I tried to commit myself even more to the environment, by becoming an FAO ambassador for the protection of the planet, and to advocate all these causes …

Q: What worries you the most in the short term? What are the emergency measures to be taken against global warming?

A: What worries me the most is that we cannot agree internationally, and that economic issues always take precedence over environmental issues. However, this is short-termist reasoning since in the long term, corporate profits are directly threatened by climate change. When we see that the Australian Great Barrier Reef has not been placed on the list of endangered sites (Unesco World Heritage, editor’s note) following pressure from the Australian government, we say to ourselves that the priorities are not not the right ones and that’s worrying.

The first thing to do is to listen to the experts, for whom it is the work of a lifetime to provide answers, at local, regional, national, global level. We must try to implement them.

The urgency is to get out of all carbon. We must give priority to renewable or carbon-free energy … And then we need binding measures, namely international commitments to which countries are bound. That’s what a forum like Cop26 is for.