TikTok star kills wife and suspected lover

Ali Abulaban, star of the TikTok app in the United States, has been arrested for murdering his wife and a friend of his who he believed to be his lover.

The 29-year-old American, famous for his videos on TikTok, shot his wife in the head on October 21 in their apartment in San Diego, California. The second victim, Rayburn Barron, was shot three times in the neck, cheek and back of the head. Ana Abulaban had decided to leave her husband whom she accused of being violent.

The victim had announced her intention to her husband at the beginning of October. The latter would have had time to make a duplicate of the keys before leaving the marital home. Ali Abulaban returned to his home a few days later to install spyware on his daughter’s iPad so that he could spy on his future victim.

TikTok “created a monster”

It was after hearing his wife laughing with another man through the app, that the TikTok star decided to go to his house and shoot his wife and the friend who was with her. Ali Abulaban was then convinced that his wife had an extra-marital relationship with this man.





After the fact, Ali Abulaban went to pick up his daughter from school and allegedly explained to her that he had “hurt mum” before confessing the double crime to his mother and surrendering to the authorities. The man is said to have risen to stardom, who is followed by nearly a million people on TikTok. His cousin confided to NBC that Ali Abulaban was obsessed with his wife and that the popularity he enjoyed had “created a monster” of control.

Unable to control his wife, the TikTok star would have become violent with her which would have led to his decision to leave him. If convicted, Ali Abulaban faces life imprisonment.