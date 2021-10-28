Timothée Chalamet did host a mysterious YouTube channel in 2010

The actor confirmed what some fans had already spotted: it was he who called himself “ModdedController360” 10 years ago, when he was 15.

One of the questions that agitated the fans of Timothée Chalamet has found its answer: yes, the actor of Dune is the person behind the mysterious ModdedController360 YouTube channel, briefly active in 2010 when he was 15 years old. The 25-year-old actor confirmed the rumor swirling around the web in a recent interview with YouTuber Nate Hill:

“I had a YouTube channel that people found, ModdedController360, I painted on controllers (from XBox, note), I made three. I painted them and I sold them for 10 dollars.”

In these old videos, a teenager whose face never appears presents the XBox controllers he has customized. We only see the latter, his hands, his sweater and the few pieces of furniture in his room that fit into the frame, while his voice presents the object he is selling. Not very convincing elements which nevertheless allowed his fans to identify him.





As early as 2018, an Internet user relayed these videos on Instagram and declared having found them while exploring the channel that Timothée Chalamet held officially in his adolescence: “We can see the videos he liked. I found these videos ( …) AND I AM ALMOST SURE THAT IT IS HIM! “, She wrote. Since then, the theory has gained ground. From threads on the Reddit forum to videos on TikTok, fans have been racking up the clues, brought together by a recent post by Motherboard.

A chair, a rug and a scar as evidence

The American media first notes the resemblance of the voice that we hear in the videos of ModdedController360 and that of Timothée Chalamet at that time, known thanks to his appearances in New York: special unit in 2009 or Royal Pains and Homeland in 2012. Motherboard also compared a photo of Timothée Chalamet taken in his bedroom when he was a teenager, and posted by the actor himself on Instagram last July, with the few elements present in the videos.

By increasing the brightness of the videos of ModdedController360, they noticed that the chair, the parquet and the carpet correspond to those present in the photo. Finally, they noted the presence of a scar on the YouTuber’s left ring finger; the same that we see in some interviews with Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet’s YouTubes attempts are now far behind him: since the release of Call Me By Your Name, which propelled him in 2017 to the rank of new young American first, the actor goes on filming. After A rainy day in New York by Woody Allen or The king on Netflix, he’s currently playing on The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson and Dune, blockbuster by Denis Villeneuve. A sequel has been announced and, in parallel, Timothée Chalamet is preparing to take on the role of Willy Wonka in a prequel to Charlie and the chocolate factory.