to what are they due, how to spot them?

Addiction to alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, sex, shopping, video games, even the cell phone… Today, it seems that we can become “addicted” to anything and everything. If the omnipresence of this term is probably a language fad, it should not make us forget that addiction is a real disease, corresponding to specific criteria.

Clinicians and researchers are trying to elucidate the mechanisms of this cerebral pathology which affects millions of people in France, in order to better manage it and avoid relapses. Small reminders.

A little etymology

The term “addiction” implies an absence of independence, of freedom, as evidenced by its etymology: in Roman law, “addicere” designated the condition of a debt slave. Unable to pay his creditor, the debtor subject became “addicted”, “addicted to”: he was therefore devoted to the latter, who had the right to dispose of his person entirely; constraint by the body was mentioned.

Nowadays, to signify that a person is “addicted” to something, without necessarily being sick of it, the Anglo-Saxon terms “addiction” or “addict” are commonly used. A trend that could make you forget that addiction is indeed a real disease!

This pathology may concern not only being addicted to psychoactive substances, whether legal (tobacco, alcohol, tranquilizers, etc.) or illicit (cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, opiates, new synthetic products, etc.), but also behaviors, such as sexual activities, gambling, sugar consumption, use of social networks, playing video games, exercising, or even shopping.



The smartphone, a psychosocial umbilical cord, both an “e-doudou” and an extension of our “I-Self”, also constitutes an intermediate matrix of potential addiction to everything that can happen on screens, from “selfies” to consulting pornographic sites, including games and communication on social networks.

Spotting an addiction: the “5Cs”

Addiction is a recurring pathological process, initially comprising a phenomenon of repeated consumption, of varying intensity depending on the person. This is accompanied by a gradual onset of signs of withdrawal and / or habituation. The person loses control; seized with an irresistible desire to consume (called “craving” in English), she is looking for addictive product (s) and / or behavior (s), despite medical, psychological, psychiatric and social risks of which she is nevertheless aware (denial is one of the characteristics of addiction).

Addiction reflects a permanent imbalance in the personal pleasure scale. When they feel bad, the person who suffers from addiction will use to try to rebalance things, without succeeding. And it is the same when she feels good: she will consume, without this improving the imbalance of her scale of pleasure. The chronic nature of the disease, as well as the course by relapses, are characteristic of this disorder.

To remember the characteristics that define addictions, and thus better identify them, we can use a simple mnemonic, based on five “C” words. An addiction is in fact characterized by: loss of control, craving (irrepressible desire to consume a substance or to indulge in a behavior), compulsive use, continuous use, consequences on health. If these problems last over a period of at least 12 months, it can be called addiction. But what are the reasons?

What happens in our brain when we are “addicted”?

Normally, when we consume a substance or when we indulge in a behavior that gives us pleasure, four brain circuits are activated: the archaic circuit of reward, the circuit of memory and learning, the motivation circuit (be careful, this is indeed the motivation circuit, not the will!) and the control circuit, which is involved in being able to respond in an appropriate way to adapted or unsuitable social situations (the extreme reaction being impulsivity).





In addictions to substances or behaviors, these circuits are desynchronized, that is to say that the reward and memory-learning circuits will operate on their own, in isolation, while the motivation and control circuits will do the same. Addiction is the clinical translation of this desynchronization of the cerebral circuitry; it corresponds to a recorded and learned search for immediate reward, accompanied by a loss of motivation and control.



An important point to understand is that it is not simply because a person encounters a product – or adopts a behavior – potentially addictogenic (that is to say capable of triggering an addiction), in a given environment, that ‘she will develop an addiction! Indeed, the risk factors are multiple.

You don’t become addicted like that!

The risk of addiction is the result of a complex equation, which involves not only factors relating to personal development, but also neurobiological, cerebral, psychological, behavioral and environmental characteristics. Genetics also play a role (in 40 to 70% of cases), but does not explain everything on its own.

Among the factors that influence the risk of addiction, let us quote the precocity of the use of a substance: the earlier a consumption starts in life, the greater the risk of excessive consumption and / or the development of an addiction. high, especially if use is repeated.





Consumption for self-treatment (tranquilizing, hypnotic, antidepressant effect) constitutes another type of consumption with a risk of addiction. In this situation, the fact that consumption becomes regular and lonely should alert, because it is an indicator of risk.

The accumulation of consumption also aggravates the risk of psychological and social intoxication, and this whatever the addictogenic object. A fourth risky use modality is the search for excess, which can result in a desire for anesthesia, a desire to “get high”.

Finally, repeating the patterns of consumption is usually the starting point of something problematic.

An anarchic development requiring comprehensive care

An addictive disease is rarely restricted to a substance or behavior. In addition, it is frequently associated with other disorders, whether psychiatric (depression, anxiety disorder, etc.), somatic (heart or liver problems, etc.), cognitive (memory, concentration or attention disorders). , decision-making) or social.

The course of the disease is not rectilinear over time, it is rather sinusoidal and anarchic: we do not go from a state of “all problematic” to the disappearance of addictions. Remission and recovery can take a long time.

For these reasons, the treatment of an addiction should not focus on the substance or on the behavior, but on the person as a whole, namely the psychological, the physical, the addiction and the environment.

The most effective approach consists in combining drug treatments with different types of psychotherapy, participation in support groups or associations of former patients. Expert patient status can also be beneficial (Strengthened by a detailed knowledge of their chronic disease acquired over time, expert patients collaborate with caregivers to improve health interventions, editor’s note).

Finally, in the fight against addiction as in any other disease, the first stones to bring to the building of therapeutic success are a good alliance with the team who follows us, adherence to its treatment, and psychic endurance.

