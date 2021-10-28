Tonya Kinzinger Responds to Janet and Becker’s Marriage Annulment and the ‘Big Bang’ Her Character Receives

After having spun the perfect love for months, the commissioner Clément Becker (Yvon Back) and the head of the nurses, Janet (Tonya Kinzinger), finally decided to cross the fateful course: on an astonishing misunderstanding, the lovebirds decided to marry. For several weeks now, Un si grand soleil has been living to the rhythm of the preparations for this wedding. Not without pitfalls since, at the same time, Becker faces the return of his former best friend Tristan, played by Alain Bouzigues, known to Camera Café fans, following a murder at the Opéra de Montpellier (of which we now know the identity of the author). To make matters worse, Claudine, Becker’s ex-wife played by Catherine Wilkening, represents Tristan in the investigation led by Clément.





We knew this fragile marriage project, Clément having more the head to get his hands on Tristan than to get involved in his future union. His relationship with Claudine, who was at first “teasing” towards him, including in front of Janet, ended up putting the final blow on his motivation since one evening, the two former spouses gave the cover without that. Janet doesn’t know. In an extract revealed on the site of Un si grand soleil, we are therefore not surprised to discover Janet at the town hall, dressed in her pretty wedding dress, bouquet in hand and surrounded by their two families, to realize that Clement will never come to join her to say “yes” to her. She is then forced to cancel the marriage, in a big (…)

