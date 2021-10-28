Total installs fast charging stations in its motorway stations

We should no longer say Total, but TotalEnergies. A name change made at the start of the year, to give the company a greener image and above all to show that it does not only sell gasoline. TotalEnergies is well aware that the automotive market is becoming electrified and that it must adapt.

The company has just announced an investment of up to 200 million euros per year to install charging stations dedicated to electric models in its stations. Alexis Vovk, the company’s marketing director, underlines the link between the old and the new world: “Thanks to the income generated by our hydrocarbon activities, we can invest massively in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and thus accelerate our transformation “.





TotalEnergies goes first “supporting the development of electric mobility on long-distance journeys”, a choice surely linked to the premium side of the brand, popular with companies. Total will therefore install fast charging stations on major roads. By the end of this year, 60 motorway stations will have a charging point, from 50 to 175 kW. In 2022, 110 stations on highways and expressways will have a 175 kW charging station.

By 2023, 200 stations will be equipped. To this will be added 100 stations in urban areas, in the form of charging hubs. Total thus promises a fast charging point every 150 km, with the possibility of regaining 100 km of range in 6 minutes.