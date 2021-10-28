Total multiplies its profit by 23 in the midst of the hydrocarbon crisis – Liberation

The French oil and gas giant is riding the rise in prices with the post-pandemic economic recovery, while many countries are facing purchasing power problems.

The misfortune of some makes the happiness of others. In the midst of the energy crisis, TotalEnergies announced on Thursday a net profit multiplied by 23 over one year, to 4.6 billion dollars in the third quarter. This is thanks to the rise in the price of hydrocarbons, in particular the surge in gas. “The global economic recovery, especially in Asia, led to a sharp rise in the prices of all energies in the third quarter”, underlines in a press release Patrick Pouyanné, the CEO of the French giant.

This profit compares to $ 202 million in the third quarter of 2020, a level then low due to the depression of prices in the midst of the pandemic. But, comparing to the third quarter of 2019, before the Covid-19 crisis, this result still appears to be up sharply by 66%.





Strong progression

The main explanation for this increase is therefore the rise in the price of hydrocarbons: oil but also gas, particularly in its liquefied form (LNG), an activity in which the group is very active. This surge in prices also poses purchasing power problems in many countries, because it is reflected in the prices at the pump or in those of heating, forcing governments to intervene. This is particularly the case in France, with the announcement of a fuel check.

TotalEnergies also benefited from an upturn in its hydrocarbon production, up 4% over one year in the third quarter, in particular thanks to strong demand for gas and the choice of oil-producing countries to put barrels back on the market. Marlet.

The group was recently singled out for its strategy of denying or minimizing global warming. A vast study has indeed shown that Total’s executives were aware as early as the 1970s of the deleterious effects of the use of fossil fuels, but ignored these warnings and even contributed to maintaining doubts about the reality of the change. climate.

The firm retorted by stressing that it has been committed since 2015 “In a profound transformation of its activities with the ambition to become one of the five largest global players in renewable energies by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, by setting greenhouse gas reduction targets. greenhouse precise by 2030 ”.