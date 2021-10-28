TotalEnergies benefited from the rise in hydrocarbon prices in the 3rd quarter, Company news

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – The energy producer TotalEnergies published Thursday results up for a third quarter of 2021 marked by a favorable price environment for gas and oil.

“The global economic recovery, especially in Asia, drove prices for all energies up sharply in the third quarter given the interconnection of energy systems. Gas prices in Asia and Europe, up more than 85 % compared to the previous quarter, reached unprecedented levels and oil prices are up 7%, continuing their steady appreciation for a year “, commented the CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, quoted in a press release.

For the three months ended September 30, the oil major posted net income group share of $ 4.65 billion, compared to $ 202 million for the corresponding period of 2020 and $ 2.21 billion in the second. quarter 2021, Total said in a statement. Net income increased by 66% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income, calculated at replacement cost, excluding non-recurring items and the effect of changes in fair value, reached $ 4.77 billion in the third quarter, compared to $ 848 million a year earlier and $ 3.46 billion. euros in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income shows growth of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

According to the consensus reached by FactSet, analysts on average expected net income group share of $ 4.49 billion and adjusted net income of $ 4.32 billion. Adjusted net income, which excludes certain items such as oil inventories and financial participations, is closely followed by market operators.

The group’s adjusted operating income stood at $ 5.37 billion in the third quarter, compared to $ 1.46 billion a year earlier and € 4.03 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income shows growth 46% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

TotalEnergies also posted an adjusted gross operating surplus (EBITDA) of $ 11.18 billion in the third quarter, up 24% from the third quarter of 2019.

Quarterly dividend of 0.66 euro per share





Net cash flow reached $ 8.39 billion in the third quarter, making it possible in particular to cover the quarterly dividend of $ 2.1 billion, or 0.66 euros per share, and to continue reducing the net debt of the group, with a debt ratio of 17.7% at the end of September, against 18.5% at the end of June and 22% at September 30, 2020.

TotalEnergies also confirmed the completion of a $ 1.5 billion share buyback program in the fourth quarter.

Total’s hydrocarbon production reached 2.81 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe / d) in the third quarter, up 4% year-on-year, due in particular to increased demand for gas and production in OPEC + countries, as well as the start-up and ramp-up of certain projects, particularly in Russia and Brazil.

In the fourth quarter, production should be between 2.85 Mboe / d and 2.9 Mboe / d, predicts the group.

TotalEnergies expects further price increases in the fourth quarter. The price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) should thus climb to 12 dollars per million BTU (“British thermal unit”), after increasing 38% in the third quarter, to 9.1 dollars per million BTU.

TotalEnergies also expects oil prices to benefit from increased demand for fuels from the aviation sector, while gas prices should continue to be driven by sustained demand and low inventories until the second quarter. 2022.

The group’s investments reached $ 1.9 billion in the third quarter and $ 9 billion in the first nine months of 2021. Over the year as a whole, they should be close to $ 13 billion, which is the highest level. of the range of 12 billion to 13 billion dollars expected by the group. Of this amount, $ 3 billion is spent on renewable energy and electricity, TotalEnergies said.

-Alice Doré, Agefi-Dow Jones; +33 (0) 1 41 27 47 90; adore@agefi.fr ed: VLV

TOTAL’S FINANCIAL RELEASES:

https://www.total.com/fr/medias/communiques-presse

Agefi-Dow Jones The financial newswire

Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)