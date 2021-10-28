TotalEnergies expects high gas prices until spring



TOTALENERGIES TESTS ON HIGH GAS PRICES UNTIL SPRING

by Benjamin Mallet

PARIS (Reuters) – TotalEnergies on Thursday released sharply higher third quarter 2021 results, thanks to higher hydrocarbon prices, and said it expected gas prices to remain high in Europe and Asia until spring. next.

The oil group, which is developing offensively in electricity and renewable energies, also announced that its production should be between 2.85 and 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe / d) in the fourth quarter. , a level that it had not reached since the second quarter of 2020.

“The low level of gas stocks and demand which should remain strong, except for an exceptionally mild winter, are likely to keep gas prices in Europe and Asia at high levels until the second quarter of 2022”, he added. he estimated in a statement.

After recording an average selling price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) of 9.10 dollars per million British thermal units (Mbtu) in the third quarter, TotalEnergies further indicates that this price is expected to be over 12 dollars. in the fourth quarter.





Its CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, also declared at a meeting organized by the Association of Economic and Financial Journalists (Ajef) that gas prices should fall at the end of winter while remaining at high levels.

TotalEnergies recorded third-quarter adjusted net income of $ 4.8 billion (versus $ 848 million in Q3 2020), EBITDA of $ 11.2 billion (multiplied by 2.1) and cash flow excluding financial expenses 8.4 billion (+ 96%), with production of 2.814 Mboe / d (+ 4%).

The group also confirmed its intention to proceed with $ 1.5 billion in share buybacks in the fourth quarter due to high hydrocarbon prices.

TotalEnergies specified that its net investments would be close to 13 billion dollars this year – at the top of the range of 12 to 13 billion previously announced -, including 3 billion devoted to renewable energies and electricity.

It proposes an interim dividend of 0.66 euro per share, stable, for the third quarter.

Patrick Pouyanné declared that he had “no doubt” about the group’s ability to reach its target of 100 gigawatts (GW) of gross renewable electricity production capacity installed by 2030.

The CEO also reiterated that TotalEnergies would not buy out companies that already have renewable energy assets in production, due to “extremely high multiples”, but that the group could however acquire small project developers.

(Report Benjamin Mallet; edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)