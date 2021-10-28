TotalEnergies multiplies its net profit by 23 in the third quarter

Taking advantage of the rise in oil and gas prices, the French giant recorded a net profit of 4.6 billion dollars over this period.

TotalEnergies announced Thursday a net profit multiplied by 23 over one year, to 4.6 billion dollars in the third quarter, taking full advantage of the rise in hydrocarbon prices, in particular the surge in gas.

“The global economic recovery, especially in Asia, led to a sharp rise in the prices of all energies in the third quarter“, Underlined in a press release Patrick Pouyanné, the CEO of the French giant.

This profit compares to $ 202 million in the third quarter of 2020, a level then low due to the depression of prices. But, comparing to the third quarter of 2019, before the Covid-19 crisis, this result still appears to be up sharply by 66%.





Hydrocarbon production on the rise

The main explanation for this increase is therefore the rise in the price of hydrocarbons: oil but also gas, particularly in its liquefied form (LNG), an activity in which the group is very active.

This surge in prices also poses purchasing power problems in many countries, because it is reflected in the prices at the pump or in those of heating, forcing governments to intervene.

TotalEnergies also benefited from an upturn in its hydrocarbon production, up 4% over one year in the third quarter, in particular thanks to strong demand for gas and the choice of oil-producing countries to put barrels back on the market. Marlet.