TRUE OR FALSE. Do you really have to buy winter tires before November 1st?

From November 1, in several French municipalities, motorists will have to have winter equipment. But does that mean that you will have to be equipped with snow tires? La Dépêche du Midi takes stock.

From November 1, until March 31, the “Mountain II” law will now apply each year during this period. In several municipalities, belonging to 48 French departments, motorists will have to travel by car with winter equipment. This is to limit traffic jams on the roads in mountainous regions and improve user safety.

But does that mean that it will be mandatory to be equipped with winter tires on November 1? Not necessarily ! Drivers will have the choice between several equipment: they will indeed have to have in their possession either approved winter tires, chains or socks for tires.

Which tires to choose?

Motorists can therefore equip themselves with winter tires or snow tires. As explained Auto Moto, winter tires are 3PMSF (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake) approved and marked with the alpine symbol representing a snowflake in a three-peaked mountain. Snow tires are only provided with the “M + S” marking (Mud + Snow). Less efficient, they will no longer be authorized in these areas from November 1, 2024.

It is also possible to opt for all-season tires, provided they have one of these two markings.

Can we replace winter tires with chains?

As explained above, it is not necessary to have winter tires if you have metal or textile snow chains (called socks). The latter must make it possible to equip two driving wheels, "even if the ideal is to fully equip your vehicle, for optimal safety", specifies Auto Moto.





From November 1, 2024 “only 3PMSF tires will be admitted as chain equivalents”, details the Road Safety website: “The purchase and use of other ‘snow tires’ will remain possible, but users must in this regard in addition, hold chains to circulate from November 1 to March 31 in the areas affected by the measure. “

What will the penalties be?

Another important point: motorists who do not have mountain equipment in the territories concerned will not be sanctioned this winter. “Motorists who do not have mountain equipment in the territories which will be subject to the Mountain Law II on November 1, will not be penalized for a year”, announced the Ministry of the Interior in a press release. October.

“Information and educational operations will accompany the implementation of this device in the coming weeks”, continues the government.

The first penalties will therefore fall in November 2022. In the event of non-compliance, the motorist will be liable to a fourth class fine, ie 135 euros, as well as to possible immobilization of his vehicle.

Which departments are affected?

48 departments located in the mountain ranges (Alps, Corsica, Massif Central, Jura, Pyrenees, Vosges) are affected by this measure. The list of municipalities was fixed by the massif committees, the departmental prefectures as well as the departmental councils.

In Occitania, dozens of municipalities are concerned.

Note that in many municipalities, only certain roads are concerned. To know them, you have to get closer to your municipality or the prefecture of your department.