Turkey to expel seven Syrians accused of making fun of Turks

Turkey announced Thursday that it has arrested and will deport seven Syrians accused of making fun of Turks in a video shared on social media where they film themselves eating bananas. The video was considered “provocative“And the Syrians, accused of”make fun of the Turks“, Will be returned to their country despite the war, warned the Directorate of Migration, an organization that depends on the Turkish Ministry of the Interior. It all started with a video broadcast on October 25 on social networks, showing an altercation between a young Syrian woman and Turkish citizens, in a district of Istanbul.

A man emerges who throws at the young woman: “You live more easily than us. I can’t afford bananas and you buy them by the kilos in the markets!“. “Exactly“, Adds another woman who tries to silence the Syrian and accuses the migrants of going”every day at the hairdresser“. The young Syrian refugee tries to explain that migrants, like her, buy what they can with their money. In vain. “Go to Syria! Go fight there. We are not running away from our country, neither should you!The woman shouts.

Tensions against the backdrop of the economic crisis

Immediately after the broadcast of this video, Syrian refugees in Turkey filmed themselves, in protest, eating bananas, with the video of the altercation in the background. The movement, which aims to denounce clichés and hate speech against Syrians, has sparked controversy. Some Twitter accounts have presented these videos as “making fun of the economic hardships of Turkish citizens», Faced with galloping inflation and a fall in the value of the Turkish national currency.

Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrian refugees. She has experienced episodes of xenophobic tensions in recent years, often triggered by rumors spread on social networks and instant messengers. These tensions are exacerbated by the economic crisis. In August, attacks targeted Syrian-occupied businesses and housing in Ankara, the Turkish capital, incidents that remained limited.

