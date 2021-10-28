Uber will drive a Tesla

The large order from the rental company Hertz therefore already had an objective. 50,000 of the 100,000 Tesla purchased by the American giant will be made available to the VTC specialist, Uber, which has teamed up with Hertz since 2016. This partnership notably allows Uber to benefit from preferential rates on certain vehicles for the fleet of drivers.

“While most drivers using Uber own their cars, many don’t. That’s why Hertz has been working with Uber to provide vehicle rental options since 2016.“, specifies the lessor.





Beyond this agreement, there is another crucial information to read: Hertz intends to extend the program to 150,000 Tesla by 2026 if it proves successful. Clearly, the order for 100,000 cars could be just the first episode before other major purchases, which will again benefit Tesla, which saw its value jump on the stock market following these announcements.

For Uber, beyond the possibility of renting vehicles, it is also a question of greening the fleet, while it is not excluded that certain American States do not ban, in the medium or long term, the thermal vehicle in some areas. It is also an open door to 100% autonomous driving of Tesla, still in active development on the roads, and which would obviously not be very good news for drivers.