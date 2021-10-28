unanimous resolution adopted by the UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council adopted a unanimous resolution on Sudan on Thursday, October 28. After several days of discussions, Russia and China agreed to sign an amended text, defining a common position. In the streets, at least one more person standing up against the coup was killed.

While a large popular mobilization is preparing for Saturday in Khartoum and in several other cities of Sudan, to demand the return of civilians to power, international diplomacy has come into action this time, facing the army chief Abdel. Fattah al-Burhan, who seems more and more isolated and whose room for maneuver was further reduced this Thursday because of this resolution at the UN Security Council.

After the suspension of international financial aid, after the condemnation in severe terms by the African Union, the United Nations Security Council demanded, in a laboriously debated but ultimately unanimous declaration, the reestablishment of a ” civilian-led transitional government », Expressing his« deep concern about the takeover of military power “. He also denounced the arrests and the dissolution of the country’s transitional institutions. And to ask ” a dialogue without preconditions To resolve the crisis opened by Monday’s coup.





Already, the day before, the Western embassies had said to continue to recognize Abdallah Hamdok and his cabinet as ” the constitutional leaders of the transitional government “. And they even visited him on Wednesday, a few hours after demanding him from the putschists, while the head of the local UN mission, the German Volker Perthes, had repeatedly shuttled between him and General al -Burhan.

All eyes are now on the street, and the popular mobilization on Saturday. The UN Security Council resolution sets out a minimum international requirement, which the Sudanese general can hardly ignore. Especially since clashes between demonstrators and security forces intensified this Thursday in Khartoum. Witnesses reported several injuries, according to Agence France-Presse. On the spot, we count at least one dead, this day.

→ American reaction Echoing the decision taken by the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, the President of the United States called on the junta to restore civilian government. ” Leaders and organizations around the world … have united in condemning the military takeover in Sudan and the violence against peaceful protesters. Today, the UN Security Council added its voice to this international chorus “, Can we read in the press release from Joe Biden. He asks the military to ” immediately release all those detained and restore the institutions associated with the transitional government “. ” The events of the past few days are a serious setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the Sudanese people and their nonviolent struggle to advance the goals of the Sudanese revolution. », Concludes Mr. Biden.

