United Kingdom: Brexit more harmful for the economy than the Covid crisis

ON THE REPORT – The exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union slowed down trade between the island and the continent and caused shortages on its territory. More worrying and more lasting consequences than those of the health crisis, estimates the country’s budget body.

If the effects of the health crisis on the British economy begin to decline, the consequences of Brexit are more marked and may well take longer to absorb. The epidemic will have done half the damage to the growth of the United Kingdom as the country’s exit from the European Union, revealed the British budget body. Divorce with Europe will have long term “a greater impact than the pandemic” of Covid-19 on the British economy, estimated Richard Hughes, chairman of the public budget forecasting body OBR (Office for budget responsibility) in an interview with the BBC on Thursday, October 28.

In detail, the UK’s exit from the EU “will reduce long-term GDP by around 4%” while the effect of the pandemic will bring it down “an additional 2%”, an estimate revised downwards after rising to 3% previously, he said. “Over time, it will become more and more difficult to distinguish the effects of the pandemic from other factors, such as Brexit”, warned the OBR in its report updating its economic forecasts.

Despite a trade agreement between the EU and the UK, trade in goods between the island and the mainland has declined since the effective entry into force of Brexit in January 2020. The deal has also greatly complicated the arrival of European workers on its soil, exacerbating labor shortages and further disrupting supply chains in the country. The British exit has also weakened certain sectors of activity, at the heart of conflicts between the United Kingdom and its European neighbors, such as recently between London and Paris over fishing licenses. Moreover, the end of the looming health crisis has not yet enabled the country to regain its growth. The gradual lifting of multiple health measures intended to stem the epidemic has allowed the resumption of economic activity in the world, but at the cost of peaks in demand and the congestion of ports or maritime transport capacities which complicate the return to the pace. pre-crisis exchanges. Without also counting on the soaring energy prices which affects the United Kingdom like all the countries of the world.

British authorities have also been facing a surge of new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, after removing a large majority of its health restrictions in July. While the number of hospitalizations is still under control, in particular thanks to good vaccination coverage, new contaminations can be counted in the thousands every day, with a peak of more than 51,700 infections in 24 hours on October 21, a record level not yet reached since back to school. In this trying context for the British economy, the budget body has nonetheless revised upwards its growth forecast for this year to 6.5% against 4% previously. He also has high hopes for the coming year, counting on the return of economic activity to its pre-pandemic level by early 2022, but with a slight decline in growth to 6% in the United Kingdom. in 2022.

