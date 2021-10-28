United States issues first passport with gender “X”

The United States announced, Wednesday, October 27, to have issued the first passport with the gender “X” to a person who does not recognize himself in the traditional choices “male” or “female”, in accordance with the promises of Joe Biden for better take into account the rights of sexual minorities.

The US State Department has ” added an X box for non-binary, intersex people “And more broadly those who do not recognize themselves in the gender criteria proposed so far, announced its spokesperson, Ned Price. This new option will be offered to all passport applicants from early 2022, he said, reaffirming the commitment of American diplomacy to ” promote the freedom, dignity and equality of all people “.

The human rights organization ACLU considered that it was a ” turning “, But also promised to” continue to work with the Biden government to ensure that proper gender choices are available on all identity documents “.





An example to follow in other countries?

Human Rights Campaign, which campaigns for the rights of sexual minorities, also welcomed a measure ” historical “, And called on the United States to” encourage other governments around the world To follow this example.

At least eleven other countries, including Canada, Germany and Argentina, but also India or Pakistan, offer the choice “X” or “other” in their passports, depending on the organization. Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion, headquartered in London.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken already relaxed the rules in June by allowing US citizens to choose their gender on their passports themselves. Previously, people who wanted to register a different kind than their birth certificate had to provide a medical certificate.

Democrat Joe Biden has made defending the rights of sexual minorities around the world a priority, more than any other President of the United States before him and at odds with his predecessor Donald Trump. When he was Secretary of State for the Republican billionaire, Mike Pompeo had notably prohibited American embassies from displaying the rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

(With AFP)