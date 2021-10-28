Vaccination of 5-11 year olds against Covid-19: is there a risk for young children?

the essential

Pfizer and Moderna laboratories ensure that their vaccines are safe and well tolerated by 5-11 year olds. No major Western country has yet given the green light. What do pediatricians think in France?

Will children aged 5 to 11 in turn have to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Nothing has yet been decided, neither in France, nor in Europe while the Covid-19 is regaining ground with more than 5,000 new positive cases per day in France for a few days. As of October 26, 35 children under the age of 9 were hospitalized for Covid-19 in France, including 4 in Occitanie. Currently, only those over 12 can be vaccinated against the virus. Pfizer and Moderna laboratories ensure that their vaccines are ready and effective to protect children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19. The Dispatch takes stock of the risks surrounding vaccination in this age group.

What are the laboratories saying?

Pfizer claims that its vaccine is “safe” and “well tolerated” by children aged 5 to 11 with an efficacy of 90.7%. The vaccine was dosed at 10 micrograms per injection. A study was carried out on 4,500 children between 6 months and 11 years old in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain. The side effects observed were “generally comparable” to those observed in 16-25 year olds.

For its part, Moderna says that the immune response of 6-11 year olds is strong for its vaccine with “robust” antibody levels, one month after the second dose. The vaccine was dosed at 50 micrograms per injection. Clinical trials have been carried out on 4,700 children. The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, fever, and pain from the injection.

What do French pediatricians recommend?

The national union of French paediatricians does not recommend the vaccination of 5-11 year olds for the moment. “We must give ourselves a few months and see how the situation evolves. If we realize that we have a significant increase in 5-11 year olds, with hospitalizations, the vaccine could be justified. For now, for us , that is not justified ”, explains its president, Dr. Brigitte Virey. “As always with vaccines, you have to see the benefit-risk balance.”





Children have a strong immune response to Covid-19. If children have contracted the virus, no serious form has been reported in France, unlike the United States where obese children with co-morbidities are more numerous.

Are 5-11 year olds resistant over time to the virus? Dr Brigitte Virey is cautious. “They’ve been confined behind masks for 18 months, so their immunity is no longer trained. This is also why we are seeing the winter infections appear again, which started very early, whether it be bronchiolitis, gastroenteritis, we see chickenpox or ear infections start again. So we can ask ourselves the question: will the immune system of 5-11 year olds allow them to defend themselves sufficiently? don’t know, ”admits the pediatrician.

What are the possible risks?

“Regarding possible side effects, there is no particular problem reported but we still do not have much,” said Dr. Brigitte Virey after reading the clinical trials of Pfizer and Moderna. “The problem is the rare side effects and there is not enough hindsight.” For 12-17 year olds, a few cases of myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – have been reported in France, without serious form.

What will France decide?

The government will rely on the opinion of the Haute Autorité de santé to authorize or not the vaccination of 5-11 year olds in France. This opinion will be delivered by the end of 2021, tells The Dispatch the HAS. Its experts will begin to examine in detail the clinical trials that Pfizer and Moderna have just sent them.

Are countries already vaccinating 5-11 year olds around the world?

Israel has been vaccinating fragile or at-risk 5-11 year olds with Pfizer since July. The United Arab Emirates have been injecting Chinese Sinopharm vaccine every 3-17 years since August. China opened vaccination at age 3 with its national vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm. Cuba has injected its national Abdala and Soberana vaccines every 2-11 years since September. Cambodia began vaccinating over 6s while Venezuela was to start for over 3s in October. The United States is preparing to give the green light.