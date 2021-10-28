very heavy at a light price

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + in China. Three smartphones with very attractive features for an ultra competitive price.

That’s it. After having teased the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, Xiaomi has finally officially unveiled them in China. We will probably have to wait at least a few weeks before seeing some of these models land in France. Once is not customary, the ambition displayed here is to send very heavy for a contained price. At the same time, the brand also presented Redmi Buds 3 Lite headphones and a Redmi Watch 2.

Let’s start with the most sophisticated models, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +. In fact, these two smartphones are quite similar. Some of the commonalities include the following:

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + and 120 Hz;

MediaTek Dimensity 920;

6 or 8 GB of RAM;

128 or 256 GB storage space;

triple camera: 108-megapixel main sensor; 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle; 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor;

16-megapixel front camera;

5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility;

3.5mm jack;

MIUI 12.5 with Android 11;

IP53 certification.

What is the difference between these two devices? The Redmi Note 11 Pro + has the advantage of having a fast charge reaching a power of 120 W for its 4500 mAh battery. 15 minutes are enough to regain 100% energy according to Xiaomi. Opposite, the Redmi Note 11 Pro composes with a capacity of 5160 mAh which recharges in 67 W.

The characteristics of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The classic Redmi Note 11 completes this trio with a more modest technical sheet for a lower price. We thus find a smartphone with an LCD screen this time of 6; 6 inches in Full HD + and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Inside, it is a Dimensity 810 which is in the maneuvers, supported by 4 to 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.





The 5000 mAh battery of the Redmi Note 11 regains its energy thanks to a 33 W block. For the photo, two sensors are integrated on the back: 50 megapixels for the main one, 8 megapixels for ultra-large shots. angle. Selfies are still 16 megapixels. 5G remains in the game here, but we have to deal with Wi-Fi 5.

It is already rumored that this Redmi Note 11 will be released internationally under another name: Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + price and release date

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + clearly want to impose themselves on the entry-level market in China to crush the competition. Here are the prices:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price:

1199 yuan for the 4/128 GB model, or about 162 euros excluding tax;

1299 yuan for that of 6/128 GB (175 euros HT);

1499 yuan for the 8/128 GB version (202 euros HT);

1699 yuan for the 8/256 GB configuration (229 euros HT).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price:

1599 yuan for 6/128 GB (215 euros HT);

1899 yuan for 8/128 GB (255 euros HT);

2099 yuan for 8/256 GB (282 euros HT).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + price:

1899 yuan for 6/128 GB (255 euros HT);

2099 yuan for 8/128 GB (282 euros HT);

2299 yuan for 8/256 GB (310 euros HT).

There is a good chance that these smartphones will arrive in France soon, but we must also expect potential changes. At Frandroid, we believe that there will be no Pro + version in France, but that our Pro model will benefit from the 120 W charger.