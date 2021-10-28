More

    very heavy at a light price

    Technology


    Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + in China. Three smartphones with very attractive features for an ultra competitive price.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro // Source: Xiaomi

    That’s it. After having teased the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, Xiaomi has finally officially unveiled them in China. We will probably have to wait at least a few weeks before seeing some of these models land in France. Once is not customary, the ambition displayed here is to send very heavy for a contained price. At the same time, the brand also presented Redmi Buds 3 Lite headphones and a Redmi Watch 2.

    Let’s start with the most sophisticated models, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +. In fact, these two smartphones are quite similar. Some of the commonalities include the following:

    • 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + and 120 Hz;
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920;
    • 6 or 8 GB of RAM;
    • 128 or 256 GB storage space;
    • triple camera:
      • 108-megapixel main sensor;
      • 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle;
      • 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor;
    • 16-megapixel front camera;
    • 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility;
    • 3.5mm jack;
    • MIUI 12.5 with Android 11;
    • IP53 certification.
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

    The Redmi Note 11 series // Source: Xiaomi

    What is the difference between these two devices? The Redmi Note 11 Pro + has the advantage of having a fast charge reaching a power of 120 W for its 4500 mAh battery. 15 minutes are enough to regain 100% energy according to Xiaomi. Opposite, the Redmi Note 11 Pro composes with a capacity of 5160 mAh which recharges in 67 W.

    The characteristics of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

    The classic Redmi Note 11 completes this trio with a more modest technical sheet for a lower price. We thus find a smartphone with an LCD screen this time of 6; 6 inches in Full HD + and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Inside, it is a Dimensity 810 which is in the maneuvers, supported by 4 to 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.


    Redmi Note 11 in China

    The Redmi Note 11 are launched in China // Source: Xiaomi

    The 5000 mAh battery of the Redmi Note 11 regains its energy thanks to a 33 W block. For the photo, two sensors are integrated on the back: 50 megapixels for the main one, 8 megapixels for ultra-large shots. angle. Selfies are still 16 megapixels. 5G remains in the game here, but we have to deal with Wi-Fi 5.

    It is already rumored that this Redmi Note 11 will be released internationally under another name: Poco M4 Pro 5G.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + price and release date

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + clearly want to impose themselves on the entry-level market in China to crush the competition. Here are the prices:

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price:

    • 1199 yuan for the 4/128 GB model, or about 162 euros excluding tax;
    • 1299 yuan for that of 6/128 GB (175 euros HT);
    • 1499 yuan for the 8/128 GB version (202 euros HT);
    • 1699 yuan for the 8/256 GB configuration (229 euros HT).

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price:

    • 1599 yuan for 6/128 GB (215 euros HT);
    • 1899 yuan for 8/128 GB (255 euros HT);
    • 2099 yuan for 8/256 GB (282 euros HT).

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + price:

    • 1899 yuan for 6/128 GB (255 euros HT);
    • 2099 yuan for 8/128 GB (282 euros HT);
    • 2299 yuan for 8/256 GB (310 euros HT).

    There is a good chance that these smartphones will arrive in France soon, but we must also expect potential changes. At Frandroid, we believe that there will be no Pro + version in France, but that our Pro model will benefit from the 120 W charger.

    What are the best Xiaomi smartphones in 2021?

    Lost in the jungle of Xiaomi smartphones? We’ve cleared all of this to help you choose the best Xiaomi phone.
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMercato OM: this club which still holds the rope for Kamara – Mercato
    Next articleFrançois-Henri Désrable wins the Grand Prix du Roman de l’Académie française

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC