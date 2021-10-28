VIDEO. At 3 months or 3 years old … Poverty pushes Afghans to sell their daughters in order to survive

When her husband told Fahima that they were going to have to sell their two young daughters so that the family did not starve after being displaced by the drought in western Afghanistan, she “cried a lot”. The girls, Farishteh, six, and Shokriya, one and a half, smile beside their mother in their clay shelter covered with perforated tarpaulins, their clothes and faces covered in mud. Without knowing that they were recently sold to the families of their future husbands, also minors. They spent around 3,350 dollars (2,870 euros) for the eldest and 2,800 dollars (2,400 euros) for her sister. Once the sum is fully paid, which could take years, the two girls will have to say goodbye to their parents and to this IDP camp in Qala-i-Naw, capital of Badghis province, where the family has found refuge.

This story is tragically commonplace among the thousands of families displaced – most by drought – in the region, one of the poorest in the country. The family of Sabehreh, 25, a neighbor of Fahima, had borrowed food from a grocery store. The owner threatened to have them “jail” if they did not pay back. To pay off their debts, the family therefore sold three-year-old Zakereh, who will be married to four-year-old Zabiullah, the grocer’s son. She does not suspect anything, the father of her future husband having decided to wait until she is old enough to take her with them.

“I’m not happy I did this, but we have nothing to eat or drink. If it continues like this, we will (also) have to sell our three-month-old daughter, ”Sabehreh despaired. “A lot of people are selling their daughters,” assures another neighbor, Gul Bibi, who sold her eight or nine-year-old Asho to a 23-year-old man to whom his family also owed money. This man is in Iran today, and Gul Bibi fears the day he will return to take Asho.



“We never saw them again”

In another camp in Qala-i-Naw, Mohammad Assan wipes away his tears as he shows photos of his daughters Siana, nine, and Edi Gul, six, who have left with young husbands far from the city. “We never saw them again,” the man said. “We didn’t want to do that, but we had to feed our other children.” “My daughters are surely better there, with food,” he tries to console himself, before showing the pieces of bread given. by neighbors, the only meal of the day. Mr. Assan, who also has to pay for care for his sick wife, is still in debt. A few days ago, he started looking for a taker for his four-year-old daughter.

The ordeal is endless for mothers: the decision to sell their child, the wait to leave, often for years until the daughters are 10 or 12 years old, then the separation. In the camps, we eat a few cents a day, earned by begging or pushing a wheelbarrow. We wonder how we will survive the approaching winter.

Every evening, Abdul Rahim Akhbar collects bread to help the poorest families. “I saw a hundred families doing it in this camp. Even my brother, ”he says of child marriage. The day before, he went to Taliban officials to ask for their help. But they are powerless in a province where 90% of the inhabitants are in danger for lack of sufficient food.